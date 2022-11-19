Aaron Judge Photobombs Yankees Fans With Jimmy Fallon

Aaron Judge is a hard man to miss. With some help from Jimmy Fallon, though, the 6-foot-7 slugger was able to go undercover and surprise some New York Yankees fans.

The 2022 AL MVP joined “The Tonight Show” host at the MLB Store for some shenanigans on Friday’s show. Judge dressed up like an umpire and Fallon put on a full Yankees uniform to surprise fans in a “Celebrity Photobomb” segment.

Unsuspecting shoppers got in the batter’s box for a photo op, and the surprise came once they saw who was calling balls and strikes.

Check out the amazing reactions from Bronx Bombers fans seeing their favorite player:

Judge has become one of New York’s signature athletes since he reached the majors in 2016. He took things to another level in 2022, hitting an American League-record 62 home runs on his way to winning his first Most Valuable Player Award.

It remains to be seen what uniform Judge will be wearing in 2023. The 30-year-old turned down an eight-year, $230-plus million deal from the Yankees prior to his MVP season, and he is now the top free agent across baseball.

While it remains to be seen how much money Judge will make in his next deal, the moments he and Fallon created for fans are priceless.