DC Council Member Vincent Gray Had ‘Mild Stroke': Staff

D.C. Council Member and former mayor Vincent Gray had a “mild stroke” and is recovering, his office said Monday night.

Gray, who represents Ward 7, developed bronchitis last week and checked himself into a hospital over the weekend, a statement from his office said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“While at the hospital, Gray experienced a mild stroke. He is feeling well this evening,” the statement said.

"The Councilmember is upbeat and eager to return home and to the office" - read the full statement here: https://t.co/ujTuMkI5xF — Vince Gray (@VinceGrayWard7) December 7, 2021

Gray worked from the hospital but will skip D.C. Council sessions on Tuesday.

“The Councilmember is upbeat and eager to return home and to the office,” his staff said.

Additional information was not immediately released.

Gray served as D.C.’s mayor from 2011 to 2015.