Much of Downtown DC Closed for Parking on Election Day as Demonstrations Are Planned

D.C. streets surrounding the White House for blocks will be closed to parking on Election Day and the following day as police expect demonstrations.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced on Thursday the parking restrictions for all of Tuesday, Nov. 3 and Wednesday, Nov. 4. Intermittent street closures are possible.

“We do not advise parking or driving downtown,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference Thursday morning.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

City officials are “preparing to ensure the city’s safety” but know “some people would like to cause mayhem,” the mayor said.

Here’s a look at the area that will be closed to parking.

Some downtown D.C. businesses had boarded up their windows by Wednesday.

Robert Laurence Jewelers on G Street NW was severely damaged by rioting this summer. This week, a crew put up wood over the shop’s windows and sign.

“They basically broke every piece of glass I had in there. They busted my gate, stole merchandise. Really it was pretty devastating,” manager Steve Wiczek said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.