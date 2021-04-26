Recall Newsom

California Recall Has Enough Signatures to Make Ballot

The California secretary of state’s office announced Monday that more than 1.6 million signatures had been verified

By Kathleen Ronayne

Organizers of the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

The California secretary of state’s office announced Monday that more than 1.6 million signatures had been verified, about 100,000 more than needed to force a vote on the first-term Democrat.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An election is likely in the fall where voters would face two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and who should replace him? The votes on the second question will only be counted if more than half say yes to the first.

Politics

Political coverage from NBC4.

Rick Santoum 2 hours ago

Santorum Says ‘There Isn't Much Native American Culture in American Culture'

Kamala Harris 2 hours ago

Harris Meets Virtually With Guatemalan President

Last week, Caitlyn Jenner joined the list of candidates running to replace Newsom.

In 2003, voters recalled Democratic Gov. Gray Davis and replaced him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Recall NewsomCaliforniaGavin Newsom
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us