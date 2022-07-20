A Look at Maryland's Primary Elections: Results for Major Races

Both Republicans and Democrats have closely watched primaries for governor in Maryland this year. Here is a look at some of the other races in a big Maryland election year with open statewide offices, including attorney general and comptroller. All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are on the ballot.

You can see detailed results here.

Here is a look at where the primary results stand.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Governor: Trump-Backed Cox to Run for Governor

Dan Cox defeated a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election.

A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Tom Perez, a former U.S. labor secretary and former Democratic Party chair; and Peter Franchot, the state's four-term state comptroller, were the other leading candidates.

Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the seat in November.

Attorney General: Dems Nominate Anthony Brown, GOP Picks Michael Peroutka

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown defeated Katie Curran O’Malley, a former judge and Maryland first lady, for the Democratic nomination for attorney general, an office that is opening with the retirement of Attorney General Brian Frosh. Brown was lieutenant governor during the administration of former Gov. Martin O’Malley, Curran O’Malley’s husband. For the GOP, Michael Peroutka, who served a term on the Anne Arundel County Council, defeated former prosecutor Jim Shalleck. The winner of the Democratic primary will be a heavy favorite in the general election. Maryland has not had a Republican attorney general in nearly 70 years.

Comptroller: Brooke Lierman to Face Republican Barry Glassman

Brooke Lierman, a state legislator from Baltimore, won the Democratic nomination to be the state's tax collector. She defeated Tim Adams, who is the mayor of Bowie. Republican Barry Glassman, who is the Harford County executive and a former state senator, is running unopposed for the GOP nomination. In addition to being the state's tax collector, the comptroller is one of three voting members on the state's powerful Board of Public Works, along with the governor and treasurer.

U.S. Senate: Chris Chaffee Gets GOP Nomination to Face Van Hollen

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who's running for a second term, defeated his challenger in the Democratic primary: Michelle Smith, a Freedom of Information Act policy analyst with the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The Associated Press says Chris Chaffee, who ran unsuccessfully against U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer in 2014, won the GOP nomination in a 10-way primary. NBC has not called the race.

U.S. House: Incumbents Prevail in Most Districts

The Associated Press projects Glenn Ivey, a former Prince George's County state's attorney, defeated former Rep. Donna Edwards for the Democratic nomination to Maryland's 4th Congressional District. NBC has not called the race. The Black-majority district that is heavily Democratic in the suburbs of the nation’s capital is the only open race.

Lone Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris is running unopposed in Tuesday’s primary for the 1st Congressional District, which includes Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Heather Mizeur, a former state legislator, won the Democratic nomination to challenge Harris, defeating David Harden.

Democrats hold a 7-1 advantage in the state's U.S. House delegation. All the incumbents running for re-election won their primaries.

In western Maryland, Republican Del. Neil Parrott won the GOP nomination in the state's 6th Congressional District, defeating Colt Black, Matthew Foldi, Jonathan Jenkins, Robert Poissonnier and Mariela Roca.

Maryland's 6th Congressional District seat, now held by Democratic Rep. David Trone, has become more competitive after a new Maryland congressional map was drawn after a judge struck an initial map approved by the state legislature as unconstitutional due to gerrymandering. Trone won his primary, defeating George Gluck, Heba Machado Zayas and Ben Smilowitz.

Montgomery County Executive

The race for Montgomery County executive is hotly contested. Early results show businessman David Blair with a slight lead over incumbent Marc Elrich. The race is still too close to call.

In the Republican Primary, Reardon Sullivan holds a strong lead.

Prince George’s County Executive

In Prince George's County, News4 and the Associated Press are calling the county executive race for incumbent, Angela Alsobrooks.

Early results show she has received more than 90% of the vote on the Democratic side. Her closest competitor has just 3%.

There are no Republican candidates for county executive.

General Assembly Results

Candidates are on the ballot this year for all 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The 47-member Maryland Senate has seven open seats after several senators announced they would not seek reelection. The House of Delegates also has some prominent departures, including longtime Del. Maggie McIntosh, a Baltimore Democrat who chaired the House budget committee, and Del. Shane Pendergrass, a Howard County Democrat who chaired the House Health and Government Operations Committee.

When Will Results Be Final?

It could take days, or even longer, to determine who the winners are in some of the state’s competitive races, because there are about 500,000 mail-in ballots that can’t begin to be counted until Thursday.