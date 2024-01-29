Crime and Courts

Woman bites, attempts to kill husband after he received postcard from ex-girlfriend from 60 years ago

Bertha Yalter, 71, allegedly tried to smother her husband with a pillow, bit and physically battered him, an arrest report said

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

A North Miami Beach woman is facing serious charges after she was accused of trying to kill her husband after he received a postcard from an ex-girlfriend from 60 years ago, an arrest report said.

According to the report, shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday North Miami Beach Police responded to a home after reports that a domestic dispute had turned physical.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Bertha Yalter, 71, and her husband were involved in a dispute after an ex-girlfriend from 60 years ago sent him a postcard.

According to the arrest report, the couple has been married for about 52 years.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Yalter allegedly tried to smother her husband with a pillow, bit and physically battered him, the report said.

Investigators said the victim was extremely fragile and had several serious bruises and open cuts on both of his arms and stomach area, the arrest report said. He also had open bite marks that were bleeding.

According to the report, the incident was captured on a cell phone and was given to the North Miami Beach Police Department.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

US Military 7 mins ago

Enemy drone that killed 3 troops in Jordan was mistaken for a US drone, preliminary report suggests

Health & Wellness 3 hours ago

Allurion balloon promises weight loss similar to popular drugs. How does it work?

Yalter was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is facing charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older and tampering with the victim.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us