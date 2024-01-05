National Rifle Association

Wayne LaPierre resigns as NRA leader, days before start of his civil trial

LaPierre and three other current and former NRA leaders are facing a lawsuit that alleges they violated nonprofit laws and misused NRA funds to finance their lavish lifestyles

By NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wayne LaPierre resigned as leader of the National Rifle Association on Friday, ending his decades-long reign over the prominent gun rights group, days before the start of his civil trial in New York.

In announcing his departure, LaPierre, the organization’s executive vice president, said he has been a “card-carrying member” of the NRA for most of his adult life and that he would “never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom.”

“My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever,” LaPierre said in a statement.

Fox News Digital, which first reported the resignation, said the 74-year-old cited health reasons for his exit, which will take effect Jan. 31.

He has led the NRA for more than 30 years.

