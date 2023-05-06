British Royal Family
See All the Details From the Coronation Festivities for King Charles III

For the first time in 70 years, the United Kingdom crowned a new monarch.

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A momentous occasion for the United Kingdom was televised across the globe today.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were crowned at London's Westminster Abbey Saturday morning, the first the U.K. has seen in 70 years, following the June 1953 ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

While Elizabeth's coronation was the first to be televised, Charles' big day also incorporated the additional factors of social media and streaming.

Charles had various members of his family by his side for the coronation, including son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, whose eldest son Prince George, 9, participated in the ceremony as a Page of HonourPrince Harry was also be in attendance, though his wife Meghan Markle stayed in California.

