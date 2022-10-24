The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as “an icon of American culture” with a stamp in the new year.

The design, unveiled on Monday, is a painted portrait based on a photo of Ginsburg in a black robe with an intricate white collar, which became her trademark.

The U.S. Postal Service announces many of the stamps it will issue in 2023. More will be revealed in the weeks and months ahead. For full details: https://t.co/2yNiX0gGlF pic.twitter.com/liwtn8QJiW — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) October 24, 2022

“After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice,” the agency said in its announcement.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died, the Supreme Court said Friday.

Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87. The newly unveiled first-class “forever” stamp of the liberal icon will be available for purchase in 2023, although officials did not mention a specific date. A first-class stamp currently costs 60 cents, a price that will rise to 63 cents on Jan. 22, 2023.