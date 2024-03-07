Texas

Texas mother arrested after allegedly mixing drink that sent son's classmate to hospital

Jennifer Lynn Rossi allegedly mixed a lemon, salt and vinegar concoction to "prevent her son's drink from being stolen at school," according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

By Katherine Itoh and Janelle Griffith | NBC News

A wooden The State of Texas seal appears in the Texas Capitol in Austin.
Scott Gordon, NBC 5 News

A Texas mother has been arrested after her son's alleged bully was sent to the hospital after consuming an "intentionally" mixed sports drink, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Jennifer Lynn Rossi, 45, mixed lemon, salt and vinegar into a sports drink bottle to allegedly "prevent her son’s drink from being stolen at school by other students," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Her 10-year-old son handed the bottle to another boy during P.E. class on Tuesday, who experienced nausea and a headache shortly after drinking the mixed concoction, the office said. Deputies were then called to the Legacy Traditional School in Alamo Ranch for the sick child.

Although lemon, salt and vinegar are nontoxic ingredients, the incident resulted in the victim being hospitalized for additional medical monitoring. The student was eventually discharged.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

When the school principal contacted Rossi, she admitted having “intentionally mixed the contents of the drink” after hearing from her son that the victim “stole his drink and was bullying him,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The son recounted in a written statement that his Prime drink went missing during recess the day before, and the victim “said he had it and kept bragging about it.”

After coming home to tell Rossi about the incident, she “had an idea to prank” the alleged bully, and he “did what he was told by his mother,” according to the affidavit.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Dwayne Johnson 10 mins ago

Here's what Dwayne Johnson's new skincare line ‘Papatui' means

Health & Wellness 22 mins ago

Weight-loss drugs like Wegovy are meant for long-term use. Some patients want to stop

The victim stated the son “accused him” and “someone tried to hit him” for allegedly taking the Prime drink.

Rossi said she “only intended to stop her child from being bullied” and that she “is a nurse and knows the mixture to be nontoxic,” according to the affidavit.

But after the victim poured the mixed concoction into his water bottle and took a “large sip of the drink,” he “then stated feeling bad.”

Rossi was charged with injury to a child causing bodily injury.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Texas
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us