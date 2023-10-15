Halloween

California mom creates spectacular swamp-themed Halloween display with a special purpose

Chris Jimenez, who was born premature and suffers from several medical issues, has always loved Halloween. And thanks to his mom, Shelly, he's been a special show in the front yard every October 31.

For one San Jose mom, creating an elaborate Halloween display is about more than celebrating the season: it’s also a labor of love for her son. 

This year, Shelly Jimenez spent weeks brewing up a swamp-themed Halloween display for her front yard. She does it all for her 28-year-old son, Chris, who was born premature and suffers from several medical issues. 

Despite his struggles, Chris has always loved halloween so Jimenez started putting up spectacular Halloween displays in 2019 to bring seasonal fun right to their front yard. 

NBC Bay Area’s Marianne Favro has more on their story, and their impact on their neighborhood, above. 

