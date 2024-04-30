Shares of two big online education stocks tank more than 10% as students use ChatGPT

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence appears to be taking a toll on the shares of online education companies Chegg and Coursera.

Both stocks sank by more than 10% on Tuesday after issuing disappointing guidance in part because of students using AI tools such as ChatGPT.

Chegg, which announced a new CEO, said it expects second-quarter revenue to come in between $159 million to $161 million, lower than the $174 million expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

As a result, Jefferies downgraded the stock to underperform from hold and lowered its price target to $4 from $7, suggesting 2% downside from Monday's close.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"We question the ability of CHGG to return to durable growth as free AI tools become an attractive alternative to a paid CHGG sub," analyst Brent Thill wrote in a note Tuesday.

Chegg was last off by 19% Tuesday, brining its year-to-date decline to nearly 50%.

Current CEO Daniel L. Rosensweig, who will be succeeded by Nathan Schultz on June 1, touted the company's advancements in generative AI on the conference call.

"We see the proliferation of AI and our ability to uniquely harness its potential in education as a transformative moment for Chegg," he said.

However, Thill questioned whether users would pay for AI when they can get it for free elsewhere.

"CHGG has historically always beaten free competitors in the marketplace, but we believe the AI wave presents a truly credible free product experience to CHGG's paid subscription," he said.

Meanwhile, Coursera said it expects second-quarter revenues between $162 million and $166 million, below the $178 million consensus estimate, per LSEG. It also said it anticipated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the quarter to be between -$2 million and $2 million, versus the $5 million expected from analysts polled by StreetAccount.

Coursera shares were last down 13% Tuesday, bringing its decline for 2024 to 46%.

Coursera, too, is trying to use AI to its advantage.

Wall Street remains largely upbeat on the stock, but some firms cut their price targets. RBC Capital Markets, for instance, kept its outperform rating on the stock but dropped its price target to $18 from $25, suggesting 51% upside from Monday's close.

"Although we believe GenAI content/products and international self-help (e.g., local payments) should provide a lift, we expect some investor pushback on the 2H acceleration now embedded in guidance, until gaining more visibility," analyst Rishi Jaluria wrote in a note Tuesday.