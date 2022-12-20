Scott Peterson Denied New Trial in Murder of His Pregnant Wife and Unborn Son

A California judge has decided Scott Peterson will not get a new trial.

Peterson was convicted of first-degree murder of Laci Peterson, 27, and second-degree murder of the unborn son they were going to name Conner, dumping them into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002. He was moved off death row in October of this year -- more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence.

The state's high court overturned that sentence in August 2020 after finding that potential jurors were improperly dismissed for saying they personally disagreed with the death penalty but would be willing to follow the law and impose it.

Peterson had requested a new trial and claimed juror misconduct. His attorneys argue one of the jurors was not completely truthful in her answers during jury questioning.