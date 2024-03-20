California

California man arrested after filming dozens with hidden camera in Starbucks restroom

There were more than 90 victims ranging in age from 4 to 85 filmed while using the restroom, police say

By Stephen Ellison

A 35-year-old San Jose, California, man was arrested last week after police say he placed a hidden camera in a Starbucks restroom and filmed dozens of victims, including juveniles, over the course of one day in January.

Louie Juarez Jr. was arrested on March 15th and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for possession of child pornography and installment of a hidden surveillance camera with audio, police said.

Juarez also faces weapons charges after detectives found about 20 guns and other miscellaneous micro cameras during a search of his home, police said. The firearms and ammunition recovered include high-capacity magazines, an assault rifle and an unregistered gun.

The hidden camera was first reported to police on Jan. 31 at a coffee shop in the 600 block of Coleman Avenue, police said. Responding officers found the camera hidden beneath the restroom sink facing the toilet.

Detectives with SJPD's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit determined there were more than 90 victims ranging in age from 4 to 85 filmed while using the restroom, police said. The footage obtained was recorded on Jan. 30 from about 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It was unclear how long the hidden camera had been in place.

Anyone who believes they were captured on the hidden camera or have any other information about this case should contact Detective Lippert of the San José Police Sexual Assault Investigations Unit via email: 4583@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4102.

Tips can be anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.

