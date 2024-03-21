Florida

Florida mom charged after gun found in her son's lunchbox at daycare

The 39-year-old was arrested and faces several charges including child neglect.

By Gerardo Pons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida mother is facing charges after a gun was found inside her son's lunchbox at a daycare in Riviera Beach.

The gun was found after a teacher opened the lunchbox and saw the gun just before noon Thursday at Jackson's Daycare, according to a Riviera Beach Police report obtained by Telemundo affiliate WSCV.

The child's mother, 39-year-old Shanae Davis, told police she kept the gun, a 9-millimeter Glock 43 pistol, in her glove box but recent break-ins at her apartment complex forced her to move it out of her car, the report said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

On Thursday morning, Davis said she placed the gun inside her 2-year-old son's lunchbox because she doesn't carry a purse and then forgot to take it out. Hours later she got a call from the daycare telling her to come immediately.

Davis was then arrested and faces several charges including allowing a minor to obtain a firearm and take it to school and a charge of child neglect.

This article tagged under:

Floridapalm beach county
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us