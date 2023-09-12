Portugal

Red wine river flows through village in Portugal after distillery tanks burst

More than 580,000 gallons of wine filled the streets

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A river of red wine flowed through the streets of a small town in Portugal after an incident at a distillery.

More than 580,000 gallons of wine ended up in streets Sunday in São Lourenço de Bairro. A video captured the alcoholic flash flood that poured downstream through a street.

The distillery says the release happened after two storage tanks burst, although they don't know what caused that to happen.

The distillery has apologized and says it will handle the cleanup, repair and damage.

No injuries were reported, but the wine may have entered a home's basement, according to the distiller, Destilaria Levira, and the Portuguese news platform Jornal Diário de Aveiro, NBC News reports.

Firefighters diverted the flow from a nearby river and into fields, the publication reported.

