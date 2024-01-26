New Hampshire

Plane crashes behind New Hampshire home; pilot pulled from wreck alive

A small plane crashed behind a home in a residential neighborhood in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Friday morning, and the pilot was pulled alive from the wreckage, authorities said.

The pilot was the only person on board the twin prop Beechcraft 99 cargo plane on its way from Manchester Boston Regional Airport to Presque Isle International Airport in Maine, the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot was pulled from the wreckage in the tree line behind a home on Colonial Drive to a local hospital, then a Boston hospital, with serious injuries, but was conscious the whole time, according to the Londonderry Fire Department.

In fact, the pilot called 911 himself, Chief Bo Butler said at a news conference, calling it a "really lucky day" for the pilot.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m., just southwest of the airport, the FAA. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The plane ended up crashing about 70 feet from the home, according to Butler, who said a tragedy was "absolutely" averted.

The plane was believed to have had about 250 gallons of jet fuel on board, Butler said, and crews were working to clean it up.

