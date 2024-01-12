New Mexico

New Mexico man indicted for trying to sell Bengal tiger cub on Facebook

The Bengal tiger cub was found by Albuquerque police in a dog crate on Jan. 10, 2023

By Gerardo Pons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man in New Mexico who allegedly imported a Bengal tiger cub from Mexico to the U.S. last year has been indicted on federal charges.

David Mendoza-Enriquez, 40, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday with conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act, a law that prohibits the importation, transport, and sale of certain wildlife in the U.S.

Mendoza-Enriquez was charged along with 15 other defendants who face drug trafficking charges in a separate indictment.

The Bengal tiger cub was found by Albuquerque police in a dog crate after officers followed a trail of blood into a trailer on Jan. 10, 2023.

Prosecutors said Mendoza-Enriquez had planned to sell the tiger for more than $16,000 through Facebook.

The tiger, named "Duke" was initially taken into the Albuquerque Biopark Zoo but has since been transferred to the wildlife sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado.

