malaria

New malaria case in Florida brings national total to 8 since May

All seven of Florida’s cases have been found in Sarasota County

By Aria Bendix and Blayne Alexander | NBC News

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida health officials reported a new case of malaria on Tuesday, bringing the total number of locally acquired malaria infections in the U.S. to eight since May.

The cases are the first in 20 years to be acquired in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month that locally acquired infections — those not linked to travel outside the country — constitute a public health emergency.

malaria Jul 10

As malaria cases tick up in Florida, a doctor treating patients describes their symptoms

Mosquitoes Jul 10

How to get rid of mosquitoes: Here's what really works, according to an expert

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The newest case was identified last week in Sarasota County, where all seven of Florida's cases have been found.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

The CDC says malaria is one of the world’s most severe public health problems. Here’s what you need to know about this dangerous disease.

This article tagged under:

malariaFloridahealth
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us