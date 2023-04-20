Elections

Mike Lindell Ordered to Pay $5M for Losing ‘Prove Mike Wrong' Election Data Challenge

An arbitration panel found Robert Zeidman had proven that data Lindell said was from the 2020 election was not, and ordered the MyPillow founder to pay up.

By Dareh Gregorian | NBC News

Aaron P. Bernstein/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mike Lindell has to pay $5 million for losing his "Prove Mike Wrong" 2020 election challenge, an arbitration panel has ruled.

In a decision dated Wednesday, the panel found software developer Robert Zeidman had won Lindell’s 2021 contest challenging experts to prove that data he had was not from the 2020 election, and directed the MyPillow founder to pay him the reward money he'd promised in the next 30 days.

Lindell told NBC News on Thursday that the ruling was “a horrible, wrong decision.”

The contest took place in August 2021 at a cyber symposium that Lindell — an outspoken election denier and conspiracy theorist — was hosting in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

As part of the symposium, Lindell announced a contest called the "Prove Mike Wrong Challenge" in which participants were asked to find proof that his cyber data was not valid data from the November election, the ruling said. The announcement said: "For the people who find the evidence, 5 million is their reward.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Electionsnewspolitics
