White House

‘Major Is Still Adjusting': New White House Trouble Hounds Biden's Dog

'Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by the White House Medic Unit and then returned to work without injury,” first lady Jill Biden's press secretary said in a statement

Major Biden
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

President Joe Biden's dog Major has been involved in a second biting incident at the White House, NBC News has confirmed.

“Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk. Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by the White House Medic Unit and then returned to work without injury,” said Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden's press secretary, Michael LaRosa.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The incident, which was first reported by CNN, is the second alleged nipping incident for the Bidens' rambunctious three-year-old German shepherd.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

George Floyd 13 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: Witnesses Say Onlooker Anger Increased as Floyd Stopped Moving

SPACEX 5 hours ago

Meet the Inspiration4 Team, the 1st All-civilian Crew on a Mission to Space

Earlier this month, he “nipped” a Secret Service agent’s hand.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

White HouseJoe BidenMajorJill Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us