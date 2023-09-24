A Louisiana man who has been on the run from U.S. authorities for more than 30 years was captured in Mexico on Tuesday.

Greg Lawson, 63, was captured in Huatulco, Mexico, and deported to the United States by Mexican officials on Tuesday for immigration violations.

FBI officials say they received a tip Lawson was spotted in the resort town and coordinated with Mexican immigration authorities to arrest him.

In a video shared by FBI New Orleans on X, Lawson was seen laughing as Mexican authorities released him to Louisiana police officers at an airport gate before being handcuffed.

Lawson joined the FBI's wanted criminals list in May 1991 after he fled the United States before he was convicted of attempted murder. In 2007 the agency offered a $10,000 reward for his capture as his whereabouts became unknown.

According to NBC affiliate WDSU, Lawson was found guilty of trying to kill Seth Garlington, who was described by prosecutors as his childhood friend. Garlington was killed during a gas station fight that led to a shootout between the two.

“We want to thank our partners and the public in this case, who never gave up hope that justice could be served for Mr. Lawson’s victim,” said Douglas A. Williams Jr., special agent in charge of FBI New Orleans in a statement.

“There is no doubt that Mr. Lawson might still be in the wind if our partners in Mexico had not been willing to deal with this so swiftly,” the statement concludes.