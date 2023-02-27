A Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Royersford is claiming ongoing issues with unaccompanied children has caused the institution of a new rule that would ban anyone aged 16 and under from dining there without a parent or guardian in tow.

On social media, the store posted a list of reasons for the ban, including issues with noise, children being dropped off nearby only to linger for hours at a time, mistreatment of property and harassment of employees.

In order to address these issues, the restaurant will not allow anyone aged 16 or under to dine in the restaurant without a parent or guardian present.

For anyone 16 or under who wants to purchase food without a parent or guardian, the store will require them to take their food to go.

