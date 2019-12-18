Salem Mayor Slams Trump for Tweet on Witch Trials: ‘Learn Some History’

The mayor of Salem, Massachusetts, is speaking out after President Donald Trump compared his impeachment inquiry to the Salem Witch Trials.

"Learn some history," Mayor Kim Driscoll, a Democrat, said in a tweet, adding the victims in the Salem trials of 1692 were "hanged or pressed to death" despite absence of evidence and being "powerless."

Oy vey...again

Learn some history:

1) Salem 1692 = absence of evidence+powerless, innocent victims were hanged or pressed to death



2)#Ukrainegate 2019 = ample evidence, admissions of wrongdoing+perpetrators are among the most powerful+privileged



Kim Driscoll, Mayor of Salem, MA https://t.co/AFR14jLktU — Kim Driscoll (@MayorDriscoll) December 17, 2019

Driscoll's tweet came after Trump said of the impeachment inquiry that "More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials" in a scathing letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Nineteen people accused of practicing witchcraft were killed during the hysteria in Salem in 1692.

The House of Representatives is preparing to vote on Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against the president. If the vote passes, Trump will become just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, following Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.