Las Vegas PD Looking for Help in Kidnapping Caught on Camera

Las Vegas police said they have apprehended a suspect in a possible kidnapping caught on a home security camera.

"Due to tips provided by the public, detectives were able to locate the victim and identify the suspect as 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers," police said. Rodgers was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Thursday, facing kidnapping and domestic battery charges.

Police had earlier asked the public for information on the suspected abduction involving a woman seen on home surveillance video running from a car and screaming for help at a home's front door before she's hit, kicked and dragged back to the car.

At the time, police said they didn't know the identity of the woman shown in the video or her location. They later said the victim had been identified and was confirmed to be safe.

According to police, the video showing the woman and her attacker was recorded early Wednesday morning near Intestate 215 and Warm Springs Road.

The man was described as black, also 20 to 30 years old and wearing dark pants, brown dress shoes and a white shirt with dark horizontal stripes.

The suspect vehicle was believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof, police said.