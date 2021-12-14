Kentucky

Kentucky to Investigate Candle Factory Where Workers Say They Were Threatened With Firing

'Everyone is expected to live up to certain standards of both the law, of safety and of being decent human beings,' Kentucky's governor said

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that state investigators will probe the Mayfield candle factory where eight people died in a catastrophic tornado and workers said they were threatened with termination if they left their shifts early.

In a news conference, Beshear told reporters that the inquiry “shouldn’t suggest there was any wrongdoing. But what it should give people confidence in is that we’ll get to the bottom of what happened.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A timeframe for the review by the state Occupational Safety and Health Program wasn’t immediately clear. Beshear said they don't happen "one day or a couple of days after" an incident.

In interviews with NBC News, five workers from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory recalled managers telling employees they would likely lose their jobs if they went home.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

South Africa 14 hours ago

Data From South Africa Indicate Omicron Is Milder, But Better at Evading Vaccines

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Omicron Is Spreading Faster Than Any Other Covid Variant, WHO Warns

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

KentuckyAndy Besheartornado outbreakcandle factory
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us