Jan. 6 Rioter Who Threatened Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Sentenced to 38 Months in Prison

A Jan. 6 rioter who threatened Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on social media after participating in the attack on the Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to 38 months in prison.

Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 48 months in prison for Garret Miller, an unemployed Texan who, they noted, was wearing a T-shirt bearing former President Donald Trump's picture and the words “I was there, Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021" when he was arrested weeks after the attack.

Miller's defense lawyer had asked for a sentence of 30 months, which would essentially be time served since he's been locked up since his late January 2021 arrest.

The feds said the higher sentence was warranted, in part because of his threat to Ocasio-Cortez.

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.