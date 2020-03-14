Iraq Officials: Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing US Troops

A barrage of rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, Iraqi security officials said Saturday, just days after a similar attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans.

There was no immediate word on casualties at Camp Taji, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The officials said over a dozen rockets landed inside the base, some struck the coalition quarters while others fell on a runway used by Iraqi forces.

Wednesday's attack on Camp Taji was the deadliest to target U.S. troops in Iraq since a late December rocket attack on an Iraqi base. That attack killed a U.S. contractor and set in motion a series of tit-for-tat attacks that brought Iraq to the brink of war.

In retaliation, the U.S. launched a series of airstrikes on militia bases across Iraq's south, killing five Iraqi security forces and a civilian.