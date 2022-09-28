How to Help the Victims of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the most powerful storms in decades, leaving residents without electricity, submerging streets and sweeping homes off their foundations.

Many residents boarded up their homes and fled to shelters ahead of the storm.

Here's how you can help.

The American Red Cross

More than 500 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground in Florida to help victims shelter from Hurricane Ian.

Before the hurricane made landfall, the organization moved additional cots, blankets, comfort kits and other supplies into the region to be prepared to help as many as 60,000 people.

Emergency vehicles are ready across the state.

The organization sent several hundred blood products to the state ahead of the storm to make sure patients continue to have access to a blood supply.

The American Red Cross is taking donations here.

Volunteer Florida

Volunteer Florida is the state’s lead agency for organizing volunteers. It manages the Florida Disaster Fund, a private fund established to help communities recovering from disasters.

Its website already lists volunteer opportunities for Hurricane Ian, from helping in a Red Cross shelter to providing disaster mental health services.

Volunteer Florida is accepting volunteers here.

NASA shared images of Hurricane Ian shot from the International Space Station on Wednesday.

Global Giving

Global Giving has started a Hurricane Ian Relief Fund that will provide immediate and long-term assistance to Florida and Cuba.

Hurricane Ian killed two people in Cuba and displaced thousands of people before moving on toward Florida, where it made landfall just short of a Category 5 storm.

Global Giving's Hurricane Ian Relief Fund is accepting donations here.

This article will be updated with more organizations.