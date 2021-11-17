THANKSGIVING

Here's What Stores Will Be Open (And Closed) on Thanksgiving Day 2021

Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Costco are among the national retailers that will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.

By Kayla Galloway

The COVID-19 pandemic changed holiday shopping in 2020 with many retailers closing their doors on Thanksgiving and Americans opting for online shopping and contactless pick-up.

As Americans gear up for the holiday season this year, here’s a look at what retailers will be open (and closed) on Thanksgiving. 

Target – Closed

Walmart – Closed 

Best Buy – Closed

Costco – Closed

Home Depot — Closed

Macy’s – Closed 

DICK'S Sporting Goods — Closed

Aldi — Closed

Marshalls – Closed 

Trader Joe's – Closed

JCPenney – Closed

Kohl’s – Closed

Barnes and Noble – Closed 

Bed Bath and Beyond – Closed

Old Navy – Closed 

Whole Foods – Open for modified hours (check your store here)

Kroger – Check with local store

Big Lots – Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This list will be updated as more stores release holiday hours.

