As Gypsy Rose Blanchard is released, here's what to know about factitious disorder imposed on another

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a free woman.

The child abuse victim who in 2016 was sentenced for her involvement in her mother's murder was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday.

Blanchard received a 10-year sentence after being convincted along with then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn of murdering her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, a case that made national headlines and was the subject of documentaries and a television series.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, now 32 years old, is now out of prison three years before her original release date.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The case made her one of the most infamous victims of suspected Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder in which a caretaker makes someone ill or creates the illusion of them being ill in order to receive attention.

The disorder Munchausen syndrome by proxy was changed to factitious disorder imposed on another to provide a more accurate description of a person's behavior, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

USA TODAY reported that, during the trial, Blanchard garnered some sympathy from the defense, prosecutors and the public as details of the suffering inflicted upon her by her mother were revealed.

That included being taken to doctors throughout her life to receive treatment for conditions such as leukemia and muscular dystrophy that she did not actually have. According to the Springfield News-Leader, Blanchard's mother forced her to use both a wheelchair and an oxygen tank although she required neither.

The community in Springfield, Missouri -- where a home was built for the Blanchards by Habitat for Humanity in 2008 -- rallied around a young girl seemingly fighting for her life by hosting charity events and making donations for Gypsy's medical care, per USA TODAY.

The truth about her health -- and the abuse she is believed to have suffered -- was suspected by some but not entirely exposed until after her mother's murder.

Here's what to know about Gypsy Rose Blanchard's case and the disorder believed to have been imposed on her:

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard went from being a young girl seemingly battling a litany of illnesses to a prisoner serving time for her involvement in the murder of her mother.

Blanchard was arrested in 2015 for the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard, who was stabbed to death in her home in Springfield, Missouri by her daughter's then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison.

The national public took great interest in the case, leading to the making of projects based on the story such as the HBO documentary "Mommy Dead and Dearest" and the Hulu limited series "The Act."

Blanchard got out of prison on Thursday after being granted parole three years earlier than her original release date.

Her book “Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom” is set to be published in January.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who plotted to kill her abusive mother, was released from prison on Thursday morning.

Who was Dee Dee Blanchard?

Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard was the mother of Gypsy Rose Blanchard who is believed to have had Munchhausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder in which a caretaker makes someone ill or creates the illusion of them being ill to receive attention.

Dee Dee Blanchard forced her daughter to visit doctors and receive treatment for medical conditions she did not have, even shaving her daughter's head and forcing her to use a wheelchair and oxygen tank when neither were needed. The family reportedly received various donations, trips and gifts from charitable groups, including a wheelchair-accessible house in Springfield, Missouri from Habitat for Humanity in 2008.

Inside that house, in 2015, Dee Dee Blanchard was stabbed to death by Nicholas Godejohn, the then-boyfriend of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who helped orchestrate the murder.

Who is Nicholas Godejohn?

Nicholas Godejohn was the boyfriend of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Blanchard's mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who was stabbed to death in her Springfield, Missouri home in 2015.

Godejohn's defense argued that he believed he was saving his girlfriend by murdering her mother, but he was found guilty in November 2018 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2019.

How long was Gypsy Rose Blanchard in prison?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016.

She served seven years and was released on Thursday after being granted parole.

What is FDIA?

Factitious Disorder Imposed on Another (FDIA) is when someone falsely claims that another person has physical or psychological signs or symptoms of illness, or causes injury or disease in another person with the intention of deceiving others, according to the Mayo Clinic.

This disorder usually involves a parent claiming a child is in need of medical care that is in fact unnecessary.

The disorder may be caused by a combination of psychological factors and stressful life experiences, including childhood trauma, serious childhood illness, loss of a loved one, or other conditions.

Factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA), formerly known as Munchausen’s Syndrome by Proxy, is a mental illness in which a person will garner attention by pretending their dependent is ill or disabled.

What is Munchausen’s Syndrome?

Munchausen syndrome is a mental health disorder where you falsify, exaggerate, or induce physical, emotional or cognitive disorders, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Munchausen syndrome by proxy, the previous name for factitious disorder imposed on another, or FDIA, is when someone acts like the person they're caring for has a physical or mental illness while the person is not actually sick.