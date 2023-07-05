‘Get out of the water!': Shark seen swimming near beachgoers in Florida

Fins were a little too close for comfort over in Florida's Panhandle, as a shark was seen swimming near people at a local beach Monday.

Video shows a shark swimming close to other people in Navarre Beach which is near Pensacola.

If you look closely, the shark’s fin is sticking out of the shallow water as it casually makes its way past dozens of beachgoers.

People were screaming “get out of the water” as those on the sand tried to alert the people in the ocean of what was happening.

It appears the shark may have been simply chasing fish, but some beachgoers decided not to stick around to find out.

Luckily, no shark bites were reported.