georgia

Georgia Legislator Arrested, Pulled Out of State Capitol as Governor Signs Voting Law

State Rep. Park Cannon was among several people protesting restrictive new changes to the state voting laws

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Georgia state troopers arrested Democratic state Rep. Park Cannon on Thursday after she knocked on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s statehouse office door as he signed a controversial elections bill into law in a closed-door ceremony, NBC News reports.

Video of the incident shows Cannon, who as a lawmaker also works at the statehouse, being handcuffed by officers after she knocked on Kemp’s office door, arguing for transparency of the bill signing. She was then removed from the state Capitol, while repeatedly identifying herself as a legislator, and placed into a police car.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A flurry of bills have been introduced and passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures to tighten voting laws after former President Donald Trump lost the election and baselessly challenged the outcome.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

TORNADO 17 mins ago

At Least 5 Dead as Tornadoes Move Through Alabama, Georgia

Joe Biden 2 hours ago

Fact Check: Biden Skews Figures on Border, Taxes, More

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

georgiaBrian Kempvoting rights
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us