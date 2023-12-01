Crimes and Courts

Former Trump golf club worker was sexually harassed by supervisor, then conned into signing illegal NDA, lawsuit says

Trump attorney Alina Habba duped Alice Bianco into signing the non-disclosure agreement in 2021, according to a suit filed this week in New Jersey

By NBC News

Bedminster Trump Club
AP

A former server at Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club says a Trump attorney duped her into signing an illegal non-disclosure agreement and settling a sexual harassment claim against her supervisor for a "paltry sum."

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in New Jersey's Middlesex Superior Court, Alice Bianco said attorney Alina Habba acted unethically by portraying herself as a friend and "neutral" ally after she learned that Bianco had alleged her boss was harassing her at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. Habba began representing Trump publicly soon after the NDA was signed in August 2021, according to the suit.

Habba on Thursday denied the allegations against her in the lawsuit, saying in a statement she "always conduct myself ethically and acted no differently in this circumstance."

Bianco said in a statement through her lawyer: "I didn’t know my rights. I didn’t know Alina wasn’t supposed to discuss a case with me without my lawyer. I didn’t know New Jersey had banned non-disclosure agreements for victims of sexual harassment. All I knew was that the person claiming to be my friend and advisor threw me in the trash as soon as she pressured me into silence.”

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

