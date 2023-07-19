dunkin'

From beach towels to pickleball sets: Dunkin' unveils new summer-inspired merch

Just in case you've got an extra $59 burning a hole in your pocket

By Marc Fortier

It looks like Dunkin' is joining in on the pickleball craze that's sweeping America as part of its new lineup of summer-inspired merch.

The Massachusetts-based chain best known for its coffee and donuts is offering a $59 pickleball set, an inflatable donut pool for $58, a Dunkin' Iced beach towel "inspired by the Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin' Refresher" for $38, a beach tote and cupholder for $45, orange and pink crop tops for $22 apiece, and an oversized pocket T-shirt for $30.

"However you choose to chill, this merch drop is not to be missed!" Dunkin' said in a press release. "And just like summer, it won’t last long."

All of the above items can be purchased at Dunkin's online store, ShopDunkin.com, for a limited time. Quantities are limited.

