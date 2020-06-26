Donald Trump

Fact Check: Trump's Trade War Pinched Maine's Lobster Industry; He Falsely Blames Obama

The industry achieved record sales under former President Barack Obama

President Donald Trump falsely claimed Thursday that it was his predecessor who was responsible for the struggles of Maine's lobster and fishing industries.

After more than three years in office and flagging in the polls against the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Trump positioned himself on Twitter as the industry's champion after signing a memorandum that would direct federal aid dollars to fishermen hurting from the loss of income.

Trump has his facts wrong. It was his trade war with China, which destabilized the industry and cost lobster fishermen big business, that precipitated his administration's bailout, while the industry achieved record sales under former President Barack Obama.

Donald TrumpBarack ObamaTrump administration
