Decision on 2020 Boston Marathon to Come Friday Morning

Officials including Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are expected to make an announcement Friday morning about the fate of this year's Boston Marathon.

Baker and Walsh are expected to be joined by Thomas Grilk, chief executive officer of the Boston Athletic Association at a news conference from City Hall at 10:15 a.m.

More than 30-thousand amateur and professional runners have signed up to run the 124th Boston Marathon.

The race is currently scheduled for April 20, 2020.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has been talking with communities along the route of the Boston Marathon, and it's possible that the race may be delayed until autumn, a source said.

The Heartbreak Hill Running Company has already called off group runs amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I think it's just responsible leadership at this point. I believe in the local scientists and officials and their guidances," said Dan Fitzgerald of the Heartbreak Hill Running Company.

Maria Kousi, who is running the marathon in honor of her father who came in fourth place in the 1980 Boston Marathon, said her family was supposed to come in from Greece to watch the event.

"I had my family coming in from overseas. Everyone has to postpone everything now," Kousi said.

The Boston Marathon brings in roughly $200 million to the greater Boston area annually, according to Mayor Walsh.