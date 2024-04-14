Chicago Police

Child killed, 10 wounded in Chicago shooting, police say

An 8-year-old girl is dead and at least 10 others, including three children, were injured in a mass shooting in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday, and when they arrived on scene they found at least 11 gunshot victims.

An 8-year-old girl was among those shot. She was struck in the head by gunfire, and was later pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

A 1-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were both shot multiple times in the abdomen, and both were rushed to area hospitals in critical condition, according to police.

Another 9-year-old child suffered a graze wound to the finger, and was listed in good condition at an area hospital.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the right arm and in the back, and was listed in critical condition, police said.

At least six other victims were shot, and all were listed in good condition at area hospitals.

Exact circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated, but an individual in a black sedan fired dozens of shots into a crowd of people at the scene before fleeing south on Damen Avenue, according to an eyewitness.

No suspects are in custody, and police are investigating.

Chicago Police
