Chicago man immediately retires after winning $1M from scratch-off ticket sold at liquor store

One Chicago man is celebrating — and retiring early — after a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket he purchased at a liquor store hit the $1 million jackpot, a release from the Illinois Lottery said.

"'I was going to retire next year — but now I don't have to wait," said the winner, whom the Illinois Lottery identified in the release as 'Mr. M' "It's time I focus on what really matters — my family. With this money, I can retire early, and I'm going to move closer to my kids to be more present in their lives," Mr. M's statement went on to say. "I'm also a grandfather, and it's finally time for me to enjoy spoiling my grandkids."

The winning ticket, a "50X Payout" scratch-off instant ticket, was sold at Harlem Food & Liquors, located at 4850 N. Harlem Ave. in Harwood Heights.

“I buy different tickets from time to time, but on this day, I saw the blue 50X Payout ticket and had a good gut feeling about it,” Mr. M, 68, said.

According to store owner Kuashik Patel, Mr. M is a regular customer of the store.

"He actually bought the very last 50X Payout ticket in our machine," Patel said, in the release. "It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.”

This is the second big win for the shop, the Illinois Lottery said, as the retailer in September 2022 sold a $1 million winning Lotto ticket.

The winning ticket is the latest in a slew of big jackpot wins in the Chicago area, including a $2 million scratch-off ticket sold recently at a Bucktown gas station.