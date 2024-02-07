Celine Dion harmonizes with Sonyae Elise in Grammys behind-the-scenes video

Celine Dion may not have officially performed at the 2024 Grammys, but she couldn't help but belt out a song backstage.

The music legend, 55, is seen singing an impromptu duet with R&B artist Sonyae Elise in a behind-the-scenes video Elise posted Feb. 6 on Instagram.

The two singers harmonize soulfully, crooning lyrics like "we're gonna ride together" and "ain't no telling the world" to the delight of onlookers who applaud them when they were done.

"Highlights of an ICONIC night. So inspired & proud of my girls," Elise captioned the video, which also included footage of Victoria Monet and SZA. The singer added several emoji, including celebratory trophies and champagne glasses.

Dion's surprise appearance at the Feb. 4 awards show in Los Angeles came more than a year after she announced in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. In May 2023, Dion canceled the remaining dates of her world tour due to her health issues.

At the Grammys, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer presented the final award of the night, album of the year.

“Thank you all, I love you right back,” said Dion as she received a standing ovation. “When I say, I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart.”

After Taylor Swift's "Midnights" was announced as the winner, Swift, who broke a record by becoming the first artist to win the honor a fourth time, excitedly made her way to the stage.

Though online critics blasted the "Karma" singer for appearing to ignore Dion while the two stood onstage together, it seems the pair shared a special moment at some point during the evening.

After the ceremony, Dion shared a TikTok video featuring highlights from her evening, including a photo of her and Swift sharing a sweet embrace.

