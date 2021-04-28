southlake

Car Explosion on Texas Highway Caught on Camera

By Holley Ford

A car explosion was caught on video in North Texas last weekend.

Stephen Patino was traveling on State Highway 114 in Southlake Sunday when he saw a vehicle on the other side of the roadway on fire and began recording it with his phone.

Little did he know he was about to witness a blast as the vehicle burst into flames, creating a massive fireball on the side of the road.

The explosion sent flames shooting in the sky and caused a grass fire.

Southlake firefighters responded to the scene and were able to get the flames under control quickly.

A spokesperson from the Southlake Department of Public Safety said no one was injured.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

