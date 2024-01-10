Skier killed, 3 others injured in avalanche at California ski resort

An avalanche roared through a section of expert trails at a Lake Tahoe ski resort on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring 3 others, as a major storm with snow and gusty winds moved into the region, authorities said.

The avalanche prompted Palisades Tahoe to close 30 minutes after it opened, and search crews combed the area to see if anyone was injured or trapped.

A spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff says one person died and three others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say nobody else is missing.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased victim Wednesday evening as 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd of Point Reyes. Kidd also owned a home in the Truckee area.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"Our heart felt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Kidd during this difficult time," authorities said in a statement.

One person suffered a lower leg injury and two others were treated for unspecified injuries and were released, officials said.

The avalanche occurred around 9:30 a.m. on steep slopes under the KT-22 lift, which serves “black diamond” runs for skilled skiers and snowboarders. Palisades Tahoe said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that its search teams were checking an area called GS Gully and that both sides of the mountain at the resort would be closed for the rest of the day.

The avalanche debris field is approximately 150 feet wide, 450 feet long and 10 feet deep, the sheriff’s office said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their family members at this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Person killed in Palisades Tahoe avalanche identified as 66-year-old man who was a resident of both Point Reyes and the Truckee area. Raj Mathai speaks with Thom Jensen and former ski patrol member Jackson Yip on this.

The avalanche happened as a powerful storm was expected to bring as much as 2 feet of snow to the highest elevations by early Thursday.

Palisades, the site for the 1960 Winter Olympics, is on the western side of Lake Tahoe, about 40 miles from Reno, Nevada. The National Weather Service in Reno said 2 inches could fall per hour Wednesday around the lake.

A 110 mph gust was recorded Tuesday afternoon at the summit of Alpine Meadows, the adjoining resort, the weather service said.

Dan Lavely, 67, of Reno, a season pass holder at Palisades, skied mostly at Alpine Meadows on Monday when there was very little snow and the KT-22 lift was closed.

“They didn’t have enough snow to open the lift, it wasn’t even running. ... Today was supposed to be the first day they opened KT-22,” he said.

The steep run along the side of the lift is where the grand slalom was held during the 1960 Olympics, he said.

“Really good skiers love it because it’s really steep,” he said. “I remember when I was really young I was skiing around there. I fell over and slid like two-thirds of the way down the mountain. There was no way to stop because it’s just so steep.”

Lavely doubted there were many people on the mountain at the time of Wednesday’s avalanche because of the early hour, the lack of snow and the high winds.

“But there are powder hounds” who “like to ski in this type of storm,” he said.

A 2020 avalanche at Alpine Meadows killed one skier and seriously injured another a day after a major storm. Another avalanche at Alpine Meadows in March 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

Experts said Wednesday night that there is still a risk of another slide, so there will be more avalanche controls Thursday. The area will be closed until further notice while the investigation into the fatal avalanche continues and crews work to reduce the chance of another avalanche.

Officials address Wednesday morning's deadly avalanche at Palisades Tahoe ski resort.