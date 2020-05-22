Donald Trump

6 Months on, Trump Hasn’t Completed His Physical; White House Won’t Say Why

Trump announced this week he was taking an unproven and potentially dangerous drug

NBCUniversal, Inc.

It’s been more than six months since President Donald Trump claimed to have started his annual physical at Walter Reed hospital but the White House is declining to explain why he has yet to complete the yearly doctor’s examination.

Senior administration officials did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment about the delay — despite Trump announcing this week he was taking an unproven and potentially dangerous drug after being exposed to an aide who tested positive for coronavirus.

Asked in early March about when he would complete his physical, the president told reporters, “I’m going probably over the next 90 days. I’m so busy, I can’t do it.”

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Trump Declares Churches ‘essential,’ Calls on Them to Reopen

Donald Trump 14 hours ago

US Virus Updates: CDC Releases Guidelines for ‘Communities of Faith’; Study Sounds Alarm on Malaria Drug

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpTrump administrationcoronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us