4 killed, 1 injured in hot air balloon crash in Arizona

Authorities say four people are dead and a fifth is critically injured after a hot air balloon crash south of Phoenix.

By The Associated Press

Four people were killed and another critically injured after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning near Eloy, Arizona, authorities said.

Eloy police said the crash occurred about 7:50 a.m. Sunday in a rural desert area about 60 miles (97 km) south of Phoenix.

The victims’ names are being withheld until their relatives can be notified, police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

