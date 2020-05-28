2nd Night of Violent Protests in Minneapolis Over George Floyd’s Death

Violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores.

News helicopter footage showed protesters milling in streets near the city's 3rd Precinct station, with some running in and out of nearby stores. A Target, a Cub Foods, a Dollar Tree and an auto parts store all showed signs of damage and looting. As darkness fell, fire erupted in the auto parts store, and city fire crews rushed to control it.

Officers surrounded the precinct, not attempting to intervene in the looting. Earlier, some protesters skirmished with officers, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas in a repeat of Tuesday night's confrontation.

One person was shot and killed during Wednesday night's protests. The suspect has been taken into custody, officials said. It's not yet clear if the shooting was related to the protests.

No other protesters or police officers were seriously injured in the demonstrations, officials said.

Officials are unsure how many people protested Wednesday, but they estimate some 8,000 protesters took to the streets on Tuesday. Three people were arrested for burglary and looting.

The violence followed the death Monday night of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man whom police sought to arrest outside a south Minneapolis grocery store. A citizen's cell phone video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd 's neck for almost eight minutes as he eventually became unresponsive.

The officer and three others were fired Tuesday, and on Wednesday, Mayor Jacob Frey called for him to be criminally charged.

Protesters also gathered Wednesday evening at the officer's suburban home as well as the Minneapolis home of Mike Freeman, the Hennepin County prosecutor who would make a charging decision in the case. No violence was reported in those protests.

As the protests stretched into the evening, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo urged calm. In an interview with KMSP-TV, he noted the internal investigation as well as the FBI's investigation of Floyd's death and said they offer a chance at justice.

“Justice historically has never come to fruition through some of the acts we're seeing tonight, whether it's the looting, the damage to property or other things,” he said.

In California, hundreds of people protesting Floyd's death blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers on Wednesday.

"I realize that many right now in our city are experiencing trauma and a range of emotions," said Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo. "The Minneapolis Police Department will continue to ensure the safeguards of everyone's First Amendment, but that cannot be at the expense of others' personal safety."