Utah

19-year-old man dies after falling from Utah cliff while taking photos

Jonathan Fielding died on Saturday at Moon Overlook, a hard-to-access lookout spot between Caineville and Hanksville

By NBC News

Utah Moonscape
Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Friends and family are paying tribute to a much-loved 19-year-old man who died after falling while taking pictures at a remote beauty spot in Utah.

Jonathan Fielding died on Saturday at around 4 p.m. at Moon Overlook, a hard-to-access lookout spot in Wayne County, between Caineville and Hanksville, that is nevertheless popular with walkers and sightseers.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death to NBC News affiliate KSL of Salt Lake City.

KSL reported that Fielding was not from Utah but had recently moved to Orem. He had gone to the lookout — also known as Moonscape Overlook due to its other-worldly rocky landscape — with two friends, to take photos.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The sheriff's office said Fielding, also known as Jonny, went near the edge of a cliff and it gave way and crumbled beneath him.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Utah
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us