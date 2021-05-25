PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

Man Accused of Killing Friend, Taking Body to Fla. Charged in Prince William County

Robert Coltrain was charged with murder in Prince William County in the killing 25-year-old Brian Trotter from Triangle

By Camille Furst

A Northern Virginia man who is accused of killing his close friend and taking his body to Florida now faces a murder charge in Prince William County.

Prince William County police issued an arrest warrant charging Robert Coltrain in the murder of Brian Trotter, a 25-year-old aspiring rap musician from Triangle.

Trotter was reported missing by his family in October 2020. He was last seen leaving his home with Coltrain.

Days later, Coltrain crashed his car near Miami. Police found Trotter’s body in the trunk. He had been shot multiple times, according to police.

Coltrain was initially charged in Florida, but investigators have come to believe Trotter was killed in Prince William County.

Coltrain is expected to be extradited to Virginia soon.

