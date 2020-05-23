Your Guide to DC Voting During the Pandemic

The D.C. primary election is set to take place on Tuesday with early voting beginning May 22.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused some changes to the voting process this year. We have all the information you need to make sure your vote is still counted.

Voting by mail

Voters were encouraged by Mayor Muriel Bowser and city officials to use mail-in ballots this year.

You can request an absentee ballot by going to the Board of Elections website or using the Vote4DC app.

Voting in person

The city is still making in-person voting available for those unable to vote by mail.

The voting centers will be open May 22 to June 2 for the primary and June 12-16 for the special election. The facilities will be sanitized in line with federal standards and social distancing will be enforced.

All 20 vote centers will be open. District residents from any ward can vote at any vote center location.

Hours and dates of vote centers:

May 22 - June 1: 8:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

May 25 (Memorial Day): polls closed

June 2 (election day): 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Voter Registration

Registering to vote is still available for anyone who isn't yet registered in the district. If you're unsure, you can check your status here.

Same day registration is also available at each of the vote centers with proof of address and identification.

To register online, you can go to the Board of Elections website. You can also use the Vote 4 DC app.