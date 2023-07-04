‘Your car is totaled': Residents wake as driver slams into 8 parked cars in DC

A driver slammed into multiple parked cars early Tuesday in Northwest D.C., police say, hitting one of the cars hard enough to flip it over onto the sidewalk.

The dark-colored SUV crashed into about eight cars in the 600 block of Q Street, in the Shaw neighborhood, just before 4 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Araba Nit, the owner of a red car that was flipped over, said her father got her attention when he noticed her car was no longer where she had parked it.

“I heard a loud crash, and I thought it was thunder or something like that. So, I actually started going back to sleep," Nit said. "And then my dad came into my room, and he was like, you need to go outside. Your car is totaled.”

D.C. police said the male driver was arrested for driving under the influence. No additional information was immediately released.

No injuries were reported.

Tow trucks took away some of the damaged vehicles Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.