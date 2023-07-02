‘Such a disregard for life': man arrested after deadly carjacking, police chase across jurisdictions

A man who allegedly carjacked multiple vehicles, killing one woman and two dogs in the process, and led police on a pursuit across jurisdictions was arrested on Sunday.

According to police, the incident began when the suspect, whose identity was not immediately made public, carjacked a vehicle on Addison Road and Rolling Ridge Road at 12:12 p.m.

Authorities said he then went to the 8400 block of Central Avenue, where he tried to carjack another vehicle.

The woman driving that car tried to drive off, “at which point, the suspect fired multiple rounds, killing her,” Zachary O’Lare, of Prince George’s County police, said.

Authorities said there were also three dogs in the victim’s car. He allegedly shot and killed two of them.

“I’ve done this job for a very long time, and it’s extremely rare to come across an individual who has such a disregard for life,” O’Lare said.

The suspect then carjacked another vehicle and fled into the District with officers in pursuit, which ended at 52nd and Sheriff Road, according to police.

Capitol Heights police were among those who picked up the chase across multiple jurisdictions.

They “did engage in a gunfight with the suspect. Fortunately neither parties were struck,” Chief Darryl Morgan, of the Capitol Heights Police Department, said.

The suspect was then arrested. He faces charges in connection with the fatal shooting along with carjackings in Prince George’s County.

“What I can say is that I’m thankful to let the community know that the suspect is in custody, but what I don’t want is for that to overshadow the damage he has done to our community,” O’Lare said.